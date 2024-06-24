'Act Now, Or...': Experts Warn As Mumbai Struggles To Sleep Amid Heat

Mumbai is living up to its tagline 'the city never sleeps' with temperatures soaring to record highs and affecting the sleep patterns of residents, say experts. Global warming has ushered in unprecedented warmth during the night, disrupting the sleep patterns of its residents and impacting their health adversely, according to a recent study by Climate Central and Climate Trends.

The study highlights a significant increase in warm nights across Mumbai, with temperatures soaring above 25 degrees Celsius, with an additional 65 unusually hot nights this year alone. This trend isn't restricted to Mumbai, other Maharashtra cities like Thane, Bhiwandi, and Ulhasnagar have also reported a surge in warm nights. Thane and Bhiwandi recorded 70 additional hot nights this summer, but Kalyan-Ulhasnagar topped the list with 72.

Climate Trends' Kartiki Negi underscores the severity of the situation, noting that several cities have shattered records spanning five decades due to climate impacts. This alarming rise in nighttime temperatures isn't just a matter of discomfort; it's a health hazard affecting millions.

"If we don't act now, nights will continue to be hot, long, and sleepless, especially for vulnerable populations," cautioned Kartiki Negi.

Echoing the sentiment, Pranav Garimella of the World Resources Institute says, "Studies have repeatedly shown that prolonged exposure to high night-time temperatures can lead to sleep deprivation, exacerbating existing health issues and impacting productivity.". He pointed out that industries like agriculture and construction are particularly vulnerable, facing potential productivity losses and health risks for their workers.

With rising daytime temperatures and increasingly warm nights, preparations at both individual and institutional levels would be needed to mitigate the dual impact on health and infrastructure, experts say.