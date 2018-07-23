Six Road Overbridges In Mumbai To Be Repaired, Lower Parel Gets Priority

Experts have found massive corrosion on Lower Parel road overbridge

Mumbai's busiest business district that sees a huge number of vehicles pouring in everyday will have to deal with traffic jams for a few days. The Lower Parel bridge will be reconstructed as it has become weak due to corrosion.

Waking up to the problem of old and weak road overbridges in Mumbai after the Andheri bridge collapsed earlier this month, especially over railway tracks, the Lower Parel bridge which is also known as the Delisle bridge will be shut for traffic.

The decision to repair these bridges was taken after a joint inspection by IIT Bombay, Western Railway (WR) and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

The experts say massive corrosion on the Lower Parel road overbridge could lead to a collapse, which is why it is being repaired urgently.

In a series of tweets, the Western Railway announced that the bridge needs urgent attention and will have to be reconstructed.

From July, 24, 2018, there will no entry to all vehicular traffic & pedestrians on Delise Bridge ie Lower Parel Road Over Bridge in view of Safety due to its condition. . It has been decided to repair 6 ROBs on priority on WR after joint audit inspections. pic.twitter.com/HUHK6qzumW - Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 23, 2018

Constructed in 1921, Lower Parel Road Over Bridge to remain shut for all vehicular & pedestrian traffic from 8 am, Tuesday, 24th July, 2018 in view of Safety due to its condition. It was decided after joint audit inspection by Rlys, BMC & IIT Expert. pic.twitter.com/uekU3QV0g8 - Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 23, 2018

The traffic police say they have chalked out alternative traffic routes, but for an area that is a major business hub in the financial capital and that already sees a huge traffic jam, the traffic management is going to be difficult with the closure of the bridge.

Apart from the Lower Parel bridge, five other bridges will also undergo major repairs.

Ferere road overbridge (ROB) at Grant Road, Belasis ROB at Mumbai Central, Tilak ROB at Dadar, Carol ROB at Prabhadevi and Mahalaxmi ROB -- will undergo repairs. The Lower Parel bridge, however, is being taken up on a priority basis.

The Western Railways has started inspecting bridges above its tracks as part of a safety audit that was ordered by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal following the collapse of a portion of a bridge at Andheri station on July 3, which brought suburban train services to a grinding halt.

