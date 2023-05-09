SIM In Pen, Answers On Earbuds: Munna Bhai-Style Cheating Plan Busted

The protagonist in Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS had used earphones to cheat during an exam. Four youngsters aspiring to become cops went a step further and used wireless gizmos. They are now in jail, as prisoners instead of the cops they wished to be.

The students were equipped with Bluetooth-enabled earbuds that were connected to pens with call facilities. The pens, fitted with mobile SIMs, allowed the user to make calls with the press of a button.

The four students were in touch with an unknown person outside the exam hall who was helping them solve the questions, the police said. The cops had to use tongs to retrieve the earbuds from the accused's ears.

A probe has been launched to track down the person who was helping the students cheat in the exam, the police said.