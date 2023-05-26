Seized Drugs Worth Rs 1,500 Crore Destroyed In Mumbai

The drugs included 9 kg of high-purity cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine. (Representational)

The Customs department today destroyed drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore at an incineration facility, officials said.

Mumbai Customs Zone-III burnt down the narcotic substances at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, he said.

The destroyed drugs included 9 kg of high-purity cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine (meth) which were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from a fruit consignment in October 2022, the official said.

This was one of the biggest seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine and would have fetched Rs 1,476 crore in the illicit drug market, he said.

Party drug MDMA, mandrax and ganja seized in various parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas were also destroyed, he said.

