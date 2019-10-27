Security Guard Found Dead In Residential Complex In Mumbai

Powai police has registered a case of murder, the senior police official said (Representational)

A 22-year-old security guard was found dead with his throat slit inside the parking lot of a residential complex in Tunga area of Mumbai's Powai today, the police said.

Ankit Deviprasad Singh was working as security guard of Lodha Supreme residential complex for the past couple of weeks, an official said.

"We are going through the CCTV network of the complex as well as the vicinity. He may have been murdered by someone known to him. Nothing is missing from the spot where he was found with his throat slit," said senior police official Ankit Goyal.

Powai police has registered a case of murder, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.