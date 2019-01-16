Scolded For Using Phone, Mumbai Teen Attempts Suicide; Dies In Hospital

The girl locked herself up after her mother scolded her for spending too much time on the phone.

Mumbai | | Updated: January 16, 2019 18:11 IST
The girl died at a hospital three days after she tried to hang herself at home. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A 14-year-old girl, who allegedly tried to kill herself after being scolded for watching videos on mobile phone, died at a hospital in Mumbai, three days later, police said on Wednesday.

Family members said the girl was constantly glued to her mobile phone, watching as well as uploading videos using a popular video-editing app.

Extremely upset after her mother scolded her, the girl locked herself in the bathroom.

When she did not come out for a long time, the family members broke the bathroom's door to find her hanging from the ceiling.

She was rushed to the government-run KEM hospital where she died during treatment on Sunday, officials said.

