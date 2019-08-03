Schools, Colleges Closed In Mumbai Today Amid Heavy Rain Warning

A man pushes a vehicle in a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain in Thane. (PTI photo)

Mumbai is set to be hit by "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said while incessant rain continued to batter the metropolis on Saturday. Mumbai civic authorities have declared a holiday in school and colleges today because of the weather conditions.

The IMD also cautioned people saying that heavy rainfall warning on a "very-high-tide day" today is "not a good combination". Civic authorities in Mumbai issued a "beach safety appeal" warning residents of the metropolis to avoid going near the sea.

"The IMD gave a warning of extremely heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours from 1 pm on August 3. Citizens should avoid venturing around sea also at water-logged areas," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

One person died in Thane near Mumbai after he was electrocuted at his home. Another person was seriously injured after the roof of a bakery collapsed in Mumbra in the district, officials said.

The weather department has predicted "extremely heavy falls" at some places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad today. Heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district also led to authorities declaring a holiday for educational institutions today.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology (IMD, Mumbai) K S Hosalikar said intense rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai over 24 to 36 hours.

Rain also has led to waterlogging on railway tracks line too, leading to a 15-20 minute delay in suburban train services in some places.

"The highest high tide of the four monsoon months is also today of 4.90 metres at afternoon, exactly during the period when IMD has forecast intense rains for the city. Heavy rainfall warnings on very high tide day in Mumbai is not a good combination. Please avoid outing, beaches," he said in a tweet.

Heavy rain in Mumbai and adjoining areas hit normal life after heavy downpour since midnight, leading to waterlogging in many lowlying areas in the city and suburbs.

"Overnight heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining areas has led to water-logging at some paces, which has affected the flow of traffic, especially in parts of Malad, Andheri and Dahisar," a senior official of the BMC said.

Rain also has led to waterlogging on railway tracks line too, leading to a 15-20 minute delay in suburban train services in some places. Central Railway's spokesperson said trains on the central line of the suburban rail network are running at a "cautious speed" as a precautionary measure.

"Due to high tide and water level increase, suburban services between Kurla-Sion and between Kurla-Chunabhatti on the Harbour line have been suspended," chief spokesperson of the Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, said.

Mumbai Police has also advised people to be cautious amid the downpour. "As per the weather forecast, intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs. We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. Dial 100 in case of any emergency. Take care Mumbai," it said in a tweet.

The met department has forecast "intense heavy rainfall" in the Mumbai till Sunday.

