School Bus Driver Using Bamboo Stick As Gear Hits Car In Mumbai

A driver, operating a school bus using a bamboo stick as gear lever, was arrested after his vehicle carrying students hit a car in Mumbai, the police said today.

No injury or casualty was reported in the accident.

22-year-old Raj Kumar was driving the bus to Poddar International School located in Khar suburb on Wednesday when the vehicle hit the car of a businessman, the official said.

The businessman then confronted the driver for causing damage to his car.

When two police officials arrived at the spot, the driver blamed the steering wheel of his bus for the accident.

The car owner and the policemen then went inside the bus and found a bamboo stick in place of the gear lever.

The driver told the police that the bus gear knob had broken a few days ago and since then, he was using the bamboo stick as gear lever.

"All the students inside the bus are safe," a police official said.

The driver was produced in a local court which granted him bail. The police said a probe is underway.