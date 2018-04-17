Sachin Tendulkar Bowls Over Fans, Joins Them For Late-Night Gully Cricket

A viral video from a few nights ago that recently surfaced shows Sachin Tendulkar getting out of his car and shaking hands with a bunch of boys in Bermuda shorts who were playing street cricket. Soon he grabs his weapon from the batsman and plays some deliveries. The road barrier becomes the stumps as the curly-haired genius plays the ball. He looks delighted while chatting with the boys who invite him to the nearby hotel where they work.
The video, tweeted by former cricketer Vinod Kambli, is cut when a car passes by the squad and on catching a glimpse of Mr Tendulkar, a girl yells out his name in excitement. Soon others join the chorus for the former skipper's autograph and selfies with him.
Comments
The sports star, who retired from international cricket in 2013, is now associated with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.