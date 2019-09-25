Rejected By Woman, Mumbai Man Created Fake Profile To Defame Her: Police

The man was arrested after police tracked down his IP address. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account to defame a woman who had rejected his marriage proposal, the police said on Wednesday.

After creating the woman's fake account on Facebook, he labelled her as a "sex worker" and posted objectionable comments about her, they said.

The police said that a few months ago, the man had proposed to the woman but she turned him down. Upset over the rejection, he decided to take revenge and created a fake account in the woman's name. He also posted her phone number online.

With the fake account, the man sent friend requests to the woman's friends. "Soon, she started receiving calls from random phone numbers and the harassment pushed her into depression. Later, she filed a complaint," a police officer said.

The man was arrested after police tracked down his IP address.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.