Rehab Staff Arrested For Inmate's Death In Mumbai, 2 Others Charged

A search has been launched to arrestthe two directors of the rehab centre. (Representational)

An attendant of a rehabilitation centre at Kausa in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested following the death of one of its inmates under mysterious circumstances, police said on Thursday.

Rais Khan, 40, was arrested late Wednesday night, for alleged negligence that led to the death of 31-year-old Nayeem Shamim Khan, son of a vegetable vendor, earlier this week, police said.

Two directors-- Mubin Tade and Iqbal Kazi-- of Al Tayebeen Rehabilitation Centre have also been charged in this connection, police said.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim's father, Nayeem died on Monday.

"Nayeem had suffered injuries after falling down on March 15. As per his father's complaint, the rehabilitation centre's management neither informed the family about his injuries, nor did it take proper care of him," inspector RB Valatkar of Mumbra police station said.

"As per the complaint, delay in the treatment and negligence on the part of the management led to Nayeem's death," he added.

His father also alleged that in order to cure his son of addiction, the rehab centre staff used to subject him to thrashing.

Based on the complaint, the trio was booked under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

A search has been launched to arrest the two directors of the rehab centre.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.