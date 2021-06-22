Rat Bites Patient At Mumbai Civic Hospital, 'Superficial Injuries,' Says Doctor

The hospital will take utmost care to avoid such incidents, officials said (Representational)

A patient receiving treatment at a civic hospital in Mumbai was bitten by a rat near his eye, a relative alleged today. Speaking about the ordeal, the relative said that the patient had undergone an eye surgery at the hospital.

Officials of Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar - run by Mumbai's civic body BMC - confirmed the incident and said the injuries were "superficial" and the patient's eye has not been affected.

Dr Vidya Thakur, Dean of Rajawadi Hospital, said, "Such an incident should not have happened. The injuries of the patient are superficial. Still it could have been avoided. There is no threat to the eye, but injuries are being treated at our hospital."

"The ward (where the incident took place) is on the ground floor. Some people dump garbage inside the hospital premises despite being told not to do so. It could have attracted rodents there," she said.

The hospital management will take utmost care to avoid such incidents, Dr Thakur said.

"We have taken some rodent repellent measures. We will take extra care to avoid such incidents," she said.