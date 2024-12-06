'Pushpa 2' Screening Disrupted In Mumbai, Movie-Goers Cough Due To Spray

A video showed the panic-stricken movie-goers covering their faces.

The screening of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was disrupted at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Theatre last night after someone sprayed an unknown substance. Several movie-goers started coughing and complained of throat irritation after the incident, due to which the screening was stopped.

A video showed the panic-stricken movie-goers covering their faces as chaos ensued in the cinema hall in Bandra. "The movie has been stopped. Someone sprayed something and everyone is coughing," a man was heard saying in the video.

A police team soon reached the theatre to investigate the incident, but no case was registered.

A day earlier, a stampede at a Hyderabad cinema hall claimed the life of a woman during the premier of the much-awaited 'Pushpa' sequel.

The stampede at Sandhya Theatre occurred as a huge crowd jostled to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who had arrived for the premier without any intimation. While the 35-year-old woman died, her nine-year-old son was hospitalized due to asphyxiation.

Mr Arjun, who has been charged in the stampede case, and the theater management are yet to comment on the matter.

Police said that the actor, his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Allu Arjun plays the titular role of 'Pushpa' in the movie that follows the journey from being a labourer to a smuggling kingpin. The movie, directed by Sukumar, also features Rashmika Mandanna opposite to Mr Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who plays the antagonist.