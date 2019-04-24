Pragya Thakur Insulted All 26/11 Heroes, Say Mumbaikars

Around 100 people gathered at the memorial dedicated to the heroes of the 26/11 attacks at Marine Drive.

Eminent citizens in Mumbai came out on Tuesday evening to show their displeasure towards the comments made by BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, who refers to herself as Sadhvi Pragya.

Pragya Singh Thakur, who is a terror accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had said 26/11 hero Hemant Karkare died as she had cursed him. Karkare, a hero to Mumbaikars, laid down his life after he was shot by Pakistani terrorists who attacked the city on November 26, 2008.

Theatre personality Dolly Thakore, who was present at the silent candlelight gathering, told NDTV, "We are upset. He was revered and what happened was had. I don't want to talk about anyone else. We are just upset."

Zeenat Shaukat Ali, from the Wisdom Foundation, said, "Any political party putting up a terror accused as a candidate is totally unacceptable. When she makes comments trivializing a man like Karkare who has been an honest policeman, I am at a loss for words. And to say that I have climbed on the Babri Masjid and I am proud to have broken it suggests it's a very dangerous mind."

Following the silent gathering, at the spot, not very far from where Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab who actually opened fire at Karkare was caught by another hero, Constable Tukaram Ombale, the citizens who gathered lit candles and laid a bouquet of flowers as a mark of respect.

Justice Abhay Thipsay, retired Bombay High Court judge who has joined the Congress party told NDTV, "She made the comments and that is bad enough. But her reaction the next day was that she was taking it back so that the Opposition does not benefit from her remark. There is no remorse. In fact she has insulted all martyrs of the 26/11 attacks. Also she is not discharged in a case and she remains a terror accused."

Reuben Mascarenhas, young politician from the Aam Aadmi party, who was present at the gathering added, "The candidature of Pragya Singh Thakur is a slap on the face of every Mumbaikar who lit a candle or marched in protest post the 26/11 terror attacks. I think this is appalling. A terror accused cannot dictate what nationalism is and this is a spontaneous outburst of that anger."

