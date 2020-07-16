Two Building Collapses In Mumbai After Heavy Rain, People Feared Trapped

A portion of a six-storey residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Fort area.

Heavy rains in Mumbai led to two building collapses in two different areas of the city today.

The first accident took place in the Fort area of south Mumbai when a portion of a six-storey residential building collapsed, leaving several people trapped under the debris, said officials.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, they said.

"A portion of the ground and upper five floored residential building had collapsed. Search operation for trapped persons is in progress. As per locals, several people are trapped but we are still awaiting confirmation," said the officials.

In a separate incident, a three-storeyed chawl collapsed in Malwani in the Malad suburb of Mumbai, illing one person and leaving around six people trapped under the debris.

According to the officials, five to six people were trapped under the debris. Of them, two were rescued and sent to hospitals after being provided first aid.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night, resulting in water logging in many areas. In the wake of the heavy downpour in the city and coastal Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department or IMD had on Wednesday upgraded the warning status from orange to red.