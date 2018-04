A 27-year-old State Reserve Police Force jawan allegedly tried to commit suicide today by shooting himself with his rifle at the force's Goregaon base in Mumbai, police officials said.Navnath Yadav, shot himself inside the SRPF Group 8 headquarters around 11:30am, an official said."A bullet hit his chest due to which he collapsed in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unconscious condition. Doctors have said that he is now out of danger and is responding to treatment," the official informed.He added that a probe was underway to find out why Mr Yadav tried to shoot himself.