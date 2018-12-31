Police Search Women, Lover For Allegedly Killing Husband In Mumbai

Police visited the victim's house in Gaimukh area and found blood stains inside. (Representational)

The Thane city police have launched a search for a woman and her lover who allegedly killed her husband.

Gopi Kisan Naik, 30, the victim, was brought to the civil hospital on Saturday morning, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A woman and another man who brought him to the hospital on scooter claimed that he was injured in an accident, a police officer said. The duo left the hospital immediately, he said.

Post-mortem report revealed that Naik had been beaten up and strangulated.

Naik's relatives identified, from CCTV footage, the woman as his wife Priya, 27, and the man accompanying her as Mahesh Karale, 28, the police said.

Police visited Naik's house in Gaimukh area and found blood stains inside.

Preliminary probe suggested that Priya and Karale were in a relationship and probably killed Naik to put him out of the way.

Both are absconding and police are searching for them, said an official of Kasarvadavali police station.

Police have registered a case of murder.