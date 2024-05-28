Phase 2 Of Mumbai's Mega Coastal Road To Open By June 10: Eknath Shinde

The second phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive will be opened by June 10.

Eknath Shinde also inspected a leakage at the southbound tunnel at Marine Drive end, which is a part of the first phase of the coastal road inaugurated in March.

Talking to reporters after the inspection, the chief minister said there were leakages in two to three expansion joints of the coastal road, and they will be plugged using polymer grouting.

Mr Shinde said he has also suggested polymer grouting on all 25 joints on each side of the tunnel to avoid water seepage even during monsoon.

The repair work will not impact the vehicular movement on the coastal road, and motorists won't be inconvenienced, he said.

The chief minister said the second phase of the coastal road from Marine Drive to Worli will be thrown open to traffic by June 10.

The work on the ambitious coastal road project started on October 13, 2018, and its projected cost is Rs 12,721 crore.



