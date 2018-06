The incident took place late night on Friday.

A man died after he fell into an uncovered manhole near Kurla signal at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai.The incident took place late night on Friday. The locals in the area said they had been facing problems because of the open manhole since a few days.The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. One of the locals told ANI, "There are several uncovered manholes in the area. We had been complaining about this for a year."The body has been shifted to the hospital for autopsy and an investigation has been initiated.