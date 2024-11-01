On Camera, Cycle Stunt Goes Wrong, Speeding Mumbai Teen Hits Wall, Dies

The teenager had cycled to the Ghodbunder Fort near Mumbai on Monday.

A freak accident during a bicycle stunt has claimed the life of a teenager near Mumbai. Neeraj Yadav, 16, collapsed after hitting a wall while speeding down the slopes of a fort in Mira-Bhayandar, showed a CCTV footage from a nearby shop.

Neeraj, who lived near the Mira Road, had cycled to the Ghodbunder Fort on Monday. Riding fast on a steep slope, he lost control of his cycle and collided with a wall next to the gate of a house.

He collapsed on the spot and started bleeding. A crowd soon gathered around the accident spot. When he did not respond to the passersby's efforts to check on him, they took him to the nearby Baba Saheb Ambedkar Government Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

An accidental death case has been filed.