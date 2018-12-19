Now, 9 Dead In Mumbai Hospital Fire

The fire broke out in ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday, killing six people. (FILE)

The number of dead in the fire in a Mumbai hospital rose to nine today, a civic official said, after a 65-year-old woman died due to her injuries.

Shila Murvekar died at Seven Hills hospital today afternoon, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

A total of 175 injured people, including some children, are undergoing treatment in many hospitals in Mumbai.

The fire broke out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday, killing six people. The 325-bed hospital did not have the Occupation Certificate (OC) from fire department, a mandatory certification needed for such institutes to function.

Nearly 375 people, including patients and visitors, were in the five-floor hospital when the fire broke out, an official said. The fire appeared to have erupted after a short-circuit near the rubber rolls stored on the ground floor, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a probe and the union labour ministry announced compensation for the victims.