'No Short Skirts': Maharashtra College's Diktat Upsets Students

Students of a medical college in Maharashtra have launched a protest after authorities allegedly asked them to not wear short skirts and sit apart from men during events.

Authorities of Mumbai's JJ Hospital's Grant Medical College came up with the set of instructions after a Holi event on March 21, students said. Today, students wore ankle-length clothes and covered their faces in protest towards the circular issued by the college.

"The instructions were issued by Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale and Warden Shilpa Patil. They said women must not wear short skirts, should sit apart from men at events and return to their hostels before 10 pm," students said.

"We condemn this decision of the college administration. It unnecessarily encroaches on our right to dress the way we want. Why should everyone be punished for the actions unruly students."

In response to students' allegations, Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale said, ""The expectation from female students is that they dress appropriately. This alone was my message to the students. There was some chaos during Holi. If there is any grudge or objection, we will hear the students out," he said.

