Nigerian Man Arrested In Mumbai With Cocaine Worth Over Rs 6 Crore

The man had also come to India between 2002 and 2004 to deliver drugs. (Representational)

A Nigerian man, suspected to be a member of an international drug cartel, has been arrested from in Mumbai's Khar for allegedly possessing cocaine worth over Rs 6 crore, an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said today.

Acting on a tip-off, ANC officials laid a trap near a telephone exchange in Khar on Monday and arrested the accused, identified as Bonavenchure Nzubechukwu Nwude.

"The man used to receive the contraband from Delhi and sell it in Mumbai. The cocaine that we have seized is around 96 per cent pure," ANC official Shivdeep Lande.

"This drug cartel that he is part of is being run from African. Its members used to visit India to deliver the contraband. They would swallow the drugs to get them past checkpoints," he added.

Another official said the man had also come to India between 2002 and 2004 to deliver drugs.

