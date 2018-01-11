Soon, A Place In Mumbai "Comparable With Miami", Says Official A new cruise terminal being planned at the Mumbai port will be 10 times the size of the existing one and will have all the facilities available at airports.

Mumbai: Mumbai can soon compare itself to Miami with floating restaurants, a marina and an international cruise terminal at its port, says the Mumbai Port Trust.



A new cruise terminal being planned at the port will be 10 times the size of the existing one and will have all the facilities available at airports. "Our aim is to make this place in Mumbai comparable with Miami," said Sanjay Bhatia, chairman of the Port Trust.



For domestic tourists, a Mumbai to Goa cruise is on offer.



Miami in Florida, US, is a popular holiday spot and party destination that attracts thousands of tourists every year. The Miami beach is famous for its colorful art deco buildings, white sand, surfside hotels and trendsetting nightclubs.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister for Shipping and Ports Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for the upcoming international cruise terminal.



Officials say the terminal will be able to host cruise ships that carry up to 5,000 passengers and will have a capacity of seven lakh passengers.



The terminal will be spread over 4.15 lakh square feet and is being built at a cost of Rs 300 crore. It is likely to be ready by June 2019.



The new terminal, says the Port Trust, will have restaurants and retail spaces and will be open to local citizens for recreation, leisure and shopping.



Mumbai is expected to handle around 80 per cent of India's cruise passengers and the country is expected to see an increase in both international and domestic cruise tourists. The terminal will also add to the local economy and employment, Port Trust officials said.



Tourists will also be able to use e-visa facilities.



