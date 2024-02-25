Public Bus Catches Fire Near Mumbai, Narrow Escape For 45 Passengers

Thane bus fire A police constable promptly alerted the disaster management cell. (Representational)

Nearly 45 passengers travelling in a state transport bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at 8.18 am near Vitawa bridge close to Kalwa police station, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 40-45 passengers was on way from from Khopat bus depot to Pali in neighbouring Raigad district when its engine suddenly burst into flames, he said.

A police constable promptly alerted the disaster management cell.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. No one was injured, the official said.

The fire was doused by 8.28 am, he said.

The bus was partly damaged, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the cause of the fire.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)