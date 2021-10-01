Anti-Narcotics Body Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 5 Crore Hidden In Shipment In Mumbai

The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted searches at Andheri and found contraband in mattresses. (File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 4.6 kgs of the drug ephedrine, worth Rs 5 crore and found concealed in a shipment of mattresses in suburban Andheri, an official said today.

The drug was hidden inside mattresses, which were packed in a carton and ready to be shipped to Australia, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit conducted searches at Andheri on Thursday and found mattresses in one of the shipments, and on examining them, found the contraband concealed inside, he said.

The drug was reportedly sourced from Hyderabad and was being shipped to Australia via Mumbai, the official said.

Further probe is underway to nab the consignee and consignor, while links of drug smugglers in the city are also being investigated, he added.