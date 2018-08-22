Mumbai 10-Year-Old Put School Drill To Use As Fire Spread

The girl used safety tips to help people trapped in the fire at Mumbai's Crystal Tower

As firefighters tried to rescue people trapped in a fire at a Mumbai apartment building this morning, a 10-year-old girl saved the day with lessons she had just learnt in school.

The little girl used fire safety tips to help save her family and neighbours, telling them not to panic and asking them to use a wet handkerchief to breathe.

Four people, including an elderly woman, died and 16 were injured in the fire at Crystal Tower in the busy Parel area of central Mumbai. Residents trapped on the top floor were evacuated using a crane. The fire has been brought under control.

"I took everyone to the gallery and told them to use my air purifier. They just had to put it against their mouth and breathe normally," said the girl.

When the firefighters asked people to come down, she said, "I took the phone and said we cannot come down as it will create a lot of panic and panic won't allow us to breathe."

Crystal Tower is located near Hindmata Cinema in Parel and has over 100 residents.

The fire that broke out on the twelfth floor of the 17-storey building quickly spread to the upper floors and neighbouring flats.