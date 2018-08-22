Mumbai Fire Updates: 4 Dead In Fire At Apartments In Parel Area's Crystal Tower

The fire at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel area, near Hindmata Cinema, was classified as Level-2

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: August 22, 2018 13:08 IST
Mumbai's Parel Cystal Tower Fire: The blaze was classified as Level-2 by authorities.

Mumbai: 

A major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in central Mumbai today morning. Eight fire engines were rushed to Mumbai's Crystal Tower apartments in Parel. The fire has since been brought under control. Four water tankers, police and electrical mechanics were also sent to the building to control the fire. Smoke spread through the building's staircase and trapping the residents on the top floor. Several people trapped on the top floor of the 17-storey building near Hindmata Cinema, were evacuated. Sixteen people were injured in the fire and were taken to the city's KEM Hospital, according to the Mumbai civic body. The apartments on the 12th floor of the building were caught in a blaze classified as Level-2, that soon spread to the upper floors of the building.

Fire and huge plumes of smoke were seen from the building. The fire brigade office received a call about the blaze on twelfth floor of the building at 8.32 am, an official said. While the cause of the fire is still not known, authorities have begun an investigation into the matter.

Here are the updates on Mumbai's Crystal Tower fire:


Aug 22, 2018
13:04 (IST)
Eight fire engines, four water tankers, snorkels, police and mechanics were involved in efforts to control the blaze and rescue the people trapped inside.
Aug 22, 2018
12:32 (IST)
The injured people are being treated at KEM Hospital in the city.

Aug 22, 2018
12:31 (IST)
The building will be labelled unsafe and will be evacuated. A lot of safety parameters were not met and the fire sprinkles were not working at all.

Aug 22, 2018
12:28 (IST)
Authorities have begun an investigation to find out what led to the fire.
Aug 22, 2018
12:25 (IST)
The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, news agency PTI quoted Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale as saying.
