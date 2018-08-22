Mumbai Fire Updates: 4 Dead In Fire At Apartments In Parel Area's Crystal Tower

Mumbai's Parel Cystal Tower Fire: The blaze was classified as Level-2 by authorities.

A major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in central Mumbai today morning. Eight fire engines were rushed to Mumbai's Crystal Tower apartments in Parel. The fire has since been brought under control. Four water tankers, police and electrical mechanics were also sent to the building to control the fire. Smoke spread through the building's staircase and trapping the residents on the top floor. Several people trapped on the top floor of the 17-storey building near Hindmata Cinema, were evacuated. Sixteen people were injured in the fire and were taken to the city's KEM Hospital, according to the Mumbai civic body. The apartments on the 12th floor of the building were caught in a blaze classified as Level-2, that soon spread to the upper floors of the building.

Fire and huge plumes of smoke were seen from the building. The fire brigade office received a call about the blaze on twelfth floor of the building at 8.32 am, an official said. While the cause of the fire is still not known, authorities have begun an investigation into the matter.

Here are the updates on Mumbai's Crystal Tower fire:

