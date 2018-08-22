Fire At Apartments In Mumbai's Parel, Some Trapped In Top Floor

A fire broke out at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel.

A fire broke out at a high-rise residential building in south Mumbai this morning. Efforts to rescue people trapped in the top floor of the building are underway.

Fire and huge plumes of smoke were seen from the building, Crystal Tower. The residential building is located near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai's Parel. The fire has been classified as Level-2.

People trapped inside the building are being rescued using a crane. Some of the residents were seen getting on to the crane from the top floor. The number of people trapped inside Crystal Tower is not known.

There are no reports of any casualties.

People trapped in Mumbai's Crystal Tower residential building were rescued in a crane.

In December last year, 14 people died in a massive fire at two rooftop pubs in Kamala Mills Compound in central Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI)

