Mumbai's Air-Conditioned Local Train To Operate Daily From September 14

The number of AC local services is likely to be increased significantly in near future, an official said.

The air-conditioned local service between Churchgate and Virar stations in Mumbai, which currently runs five days per week, will operate daily from September 14 on public demand, a Western Railway (WR) official said on Wednesday.

The AC train used to make six trips each day between Monday and Friday when it was launched on December 25, 2017.

The services were initially operated between Churchgate and Borivali stations for the first five days before they were extended till Virar from January 1, 2018.

"Now the AC local will operate similar numbers of services on weekends as well," the official said, adding that the arrival of another rake last month has enabled them to operate the AC local train daily.

"The number of AC local services is likely to be increased significantly in near future," he said.

Praising the decision, rail activist and former member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) Rajiv Singal said, "We want more frequency of AC local services".

