Mumbai Woman Robbed, Killed At Home, Son Found Her Next Morning: Police

When the woman's son returned home the next morning, he found her lying dead, police said.

A 47-year-old woman was found killed inside her shanty in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The woman, Kanchan Pramod Gupta, was strangled to death with her dupatta (stole), and Rs 1 lakh in cash and some jewellery were found missing from her house in New Collector Compound, they said.

According to the police, the woman was living with her son, who had gone out with his friends on Monday night.

When he returned home the next morning, he found his mother lying dead.

He immediately alerted the police, who took her body to the nearest civic hospital, an official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.