Mumbai Woman Killed For Skipping Neighbour's Funeral: Cops

The brother of the accused died on Tuesday. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman was killed and her mother injured after they allegedly did not attend the funeral of a person in their neighbourhood, police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested two couples in connection with the crime committed on Tuesday night, a police official said.

The brother of one Krishna Pawar, who lives near the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, died on Tuesday following which the funeral of the dead was held, said the official from Deonar police station.

According to complainant Anjali Bhosale, whose family also lives in the same area, they could not attend the funeral which angered Krishna Pawar.

Citing the complaint, the official said that Krishna Pawar then attacked Anjali Bhosale's mother with a sharp weapon. When Anjali Bhosale's sister tried to save their mother, Krishna Pawar stabbed her repeatedly, killing her on the spot.

Acting on Anjali Bhosale's complaint, the police arrested Krishna Pawar, his wife and another husband-wife duo for their alleged role in the crime. A case has been registered against the four under Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and a probe is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)