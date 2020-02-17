Mumbai Woman Jumps Off Building, Daughter Attempts Suicide Over Jewellery

Mumbai Police said the woman jumped off the seventh floor of a building

A 50-year-old woman jumped to death from the seventh floor of a building after a fight with her 31-year-old daughter over family jewellery, the Mumbai Police said.

The daughter also tried to kill herself by drinking phenyl. She was taken to a hospital, the police said.

The mother and her daughter had been fighting over family jewellery, following which the daughter drank the chemical. Her father took her to a hospital.

When he returned, he saw his wife's body lying on the ground.

A police officer said the woman jumped from the building when her husband and daughter had gone to the hospital.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)