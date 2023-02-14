Mumbai Woman Beaten For Dowry Kills Self. Husband, His Father Arrested: Cops

Her husband and his father have been arrested for abetment of suicide, seeking dowry and assault.

A 34-year--old woman allegedly died by suicide in her home in Bandra in Mumbai over dowry harassment, following which her husband and his father were arrested, a police official said on Monday.

Pinky Chawla ended her life in her Khatik Wadi locality last week by consuming poison, after which her father filed a complaint alleging his daughter was being harassed for dowry at her marital home, the Nirmal Nagar police station official said.

"Her husband and his father have been arrested for abetment of suicide, seeking dowry. assault and other offences. As per the complaint, the deceased used to be beaten up for not bringing dowry, which forced her to take this extreme step," he said.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)