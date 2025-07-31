Video: Foreign Woman Harassed By Men For Selfies In Mumbai, Internet Reacts

A foreign woman visiting Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India was surrounded by a group of men who began taking selfies with her without her consent. This disturbing moment was captured on video and has since gone viral.

The clip shows the solo tourist initially approached by one man who asks for a photo. Without waiting for a response, he places his hand on her shoulder and snaps a selfie. Within moments, more men rush in, phones in hand, crowding around her. In under a minute, nearly 15 men encircle the woman, some filming, others striking poses, completely disregarding her personal space.

The woman, visibly uncomfortable, says, "Rs 100 per photo."

The video soon went viral on social media.

A user on X shared the clip, writing, "See how they are putting their hands on the shoulders of foreign female tourists to take selfies, as if they were their own wives."

Someone tagged the Mumbai Police, asking them to "take action."

Another wrote, "Because of people like these the country is getting a bad name. Put people like these in jail."

"Please save these tourists from these people all over India.. they are just ruining the name of the country," a comment read.

A user said, "See how a foreign woman is being mistreated."

Last year, a Russian tourist was harassed at Delhi's India Gate by a man, who was a local dancer. A video captured him persistently trying to force the visibly uncomfortable woman into dancing with him while she attempted to take a photo. Despite her unease, the man continued filming. Instead of apologising, he uploaded the video to Instagram and disabled comments.