Speeding SUV Runs Over 2 Sleeping Men In Mumbai. 1 Dead, Driver Arrested

A man was killed and his friend was critically injured when a speeding SUV crushed them at Mumbai's Versova beach in the early hours of Monday, police said today.

The car driver, Nikhil Jawle (34), and his friend, Shubham Dongre (33), have been arrested.

Ganesh Yadav, a 36-year-old rickshaw driver, died in hospital. He and his friend Bablu Srivastava were sleeping at Versova beach to escape the heat when the SUV ran them over.

According to the police, Bablu was abruptly awakened by a loud noise when he saw the white car crushing Ganesh. Two persons inside the car got out, he said, and tried to revive Ganesh but he did not respond. Realising the severity of the accident, the two allegedly fled the spot.

Later, the two victims were rushed to the Cooper Hospital, where Ganesh died during treatment.

Nikhil Jawle and Shubham Dongre were arrested on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

They were later presented before a local court, which sent them to five days in judicial custody. Their blood samples are being tested for alcohol.

In July, in a similar incident, a woman died, and her husband was injured in the city's Worli area when a luxury BMW sedan rammed a two-wheeler.