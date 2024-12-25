On Camera, Car Runs Over Crouching 6-Year-Old Near Mumbai, Child Survives

A 6-year-old escaped with injuries after a car ran him over in Vasai near Mumbai and drove away. Disturbing footage shows the car hitting the crouching child, dragging him and then running him over with the rear wheel.

A case has been registered and police are looking for the driver.

The footage from Naipada Village in Waliv, Vasai East, shows a car - which appears to be a cab - stopped near a gate and two mounds of garbage on Wednesday. The driver stays inside while a man gets out of the rear seat and another gets into the front seat.

A boy then runs in front of the car and crouches near one of the garbage mounds. Seconds later, the driver starts the car, takes a turn and hits the boy, who gets dragged under the vehicle. The rear wheel then goes over the six-year-old's torso but he manages to get up and walk in a daze towards two other children, who can be seen running towards him.

Despite two people being in the car, however, it does not stop or even slow down and continues on its way.

Police said the child is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against an unknown person. "We are trying to identify the owner of the car and find out who was driving the vehicle," said an official.