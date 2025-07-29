Raids In Maharashtra Linked To Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a fresh round of raids in Maharashtra as part of its money-laundering investigation into an illegal construction scam, with a focus on former Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Anil Pawar. His residence and office premises were among the 12 locations searched across Vasai, Virar, Nashik and Mumbai. The searches come just a day after Mr Pawar's official farewell following his transfer, intensifying suspicions about his alleged role in facilitating unauthorised building approvals during his tenure.

The ED probe revolves around the construction of 41 illegal buildings on approximately 60 acres of land earmarked for a sewage treatment plant and dumping ground under the Vasai-Virar civic development plan. Probe agency alleges that several civic officials, in collusion with local builders, approved forged documents and fake sale agreements to enable these constructions. The buildings were sold primarily to lower-income buyers, many of whom were unaware of the legal violations.

Earlier phases of the ED operation, conducted in May and July, uncovered widespread corruption involving town planning officials and political figures. Among those raided were YS Reddy, former Deputy Director of Town Planning, from whose Hyderabad residence ED recovered Rs 8.6 crore in cash and Rs 23 crore worth of jewellery and bullion. The agency also froze financial assets worth Rs 12 crore.

Other individuals under scrutiny include Sitaram Gupta, an ex-corporator, from whose home Rs 45 lakh in cash was recovered hidden behind a plywood panel, and Vijay Tambat, allegedly connected to criminal networks. All 41 buildings were demolished earlier this year by court order, displacing around 2,500 families. The Bombay High Court and Supreme Court had mandated government-led rehabilitation efforts.