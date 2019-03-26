Mumbai Temperature Crosses 40 Degrees, 'Climate Change' Says Sena Leader

Aaditya Thackeray appealed to politicians to work towards it as government policy (File)

The people of Mumbai on Monday literally felt the heat, and it wasn't due to the April-May elections. The temperature rose to 40.3 degrees, triggering apprehensions of a hot summer in the city, which is known for its moderate climate.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees, which is seven degrees above normal, the weather agency said. The hot condition is expected to continue for the next three to four days, it said.

Shiv Sena's youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray has expressed concerns over the unusual bout of heat in Mumbai.

He appealed to politicians to work towards it as government policy.

"The extreme weather that we've seen in our monsoon, winter and now the summer isn't only for areas far off from us. It's in our cities and villages too. Climate change is here. I hope every leader, every political party speaks about it and works on it as govt policy," he tweeted.

Weather agency Skymet wrote in a report that this was the fifth time in last 11 years that the day temperature in Mumbai touched 40°C in the month of March.

