Mumbai Tea Vendor Caught Washing Kettles In Dirty Rainwater Near Nalasopara Station, Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has emerged from Nalasopara near Mumbai, showing a local tea vendor washing his tea kettles in dirty and foul-smelling rainwater accumulated on the street. The footage has triggered widespread anger online and sparked serious concerns over public health and food safety in the busy station area.

The incident took place just outside Nalasopara East railway station, directly opposite platform number 4. In the video, recorded by a passing citizen on a mobile phone, the vendor can be seen using the muddy water pooled on the road to clean his large metal tea kettles.

Nalasopara is one of the busiest railway stations in the region, used by thousands of daily commuters who travel to Mumbai for work. Many of these passengers regularly buy morning and evening tea from street stalls and vendors operating around the station premises. Locals point out that using contaminated water during the monsoon increases the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis.

Watch the video here:

Following the viral video, residents and commuters have raised serious concerns regarding the lack of hygiene monitoring. There is a growing demand from the public for immediate intervention.

Citizens are urging the Railway Administration and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take strict action against the vendor. They are also demanding regular hygiene inspections of all food and beverage stalls operating near the railway station to ensure consumer safety.

(With inputs from Manoj Satavi)