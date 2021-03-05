Mumbai Reports 1,173 New Covid Cases, Biggest Spike Since October

The death count in the city rose to 11,490 with three new fatalities being reported. (File)

Mumbai reported 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day spike since October, on Friday which took its case tally to 3,31,016, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Since October 28, when the city had reported 1,345 new cases, this is the first time Mumbai has witnessed such a high number of COVID-19 cases.

On February 24, the metropolis had reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases.

With 1,151 patients recovering, the number of recoveries jumped to 3,08,178, while the number of active patients also increased to 10,469 from 10,452 the day before.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.29 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate went down to 241 days from 417 days.

The total of tests done so far increased to 33,72,926 with 19,802 samples tested for the virus since Thursday evening.