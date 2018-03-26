Mumbai Records One Of Its Hottest Days In Decade, 8 Degrees Above Normal The temperature in Mumbai soared to 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 8.2 degrees above normal, making it the second hottest day recorded in March in a decade

At 41 degrees Celsius, Mumbai recoreded the second highest temperature in March in a decade Mumbai: The temperature in Mumbai soared over the 40 degree Celsius mark yesterday, recording the second highest temperature in March in a decade. The data released the by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) or weather department stated that the temperature in Mumbai reached as high as 41 degrees Celsius.



The normal temperature in Mumbai for this time of year is 33.5 degrees Celsius, which is 8.2 degrees below yesterday's temperature.



Shubhangi Bhute, the director of the India Meteorological Department, confirmed that this was the second highest temperature recorded in March in ten years - the highest being 41.3 degrees Celsius, recorded on March 17, 2011.



The highest ever temperature recorded in Mumbai in the month of March was on March 28, 1956 when the mercury reached 41.7 degrees Celsius, Ms Bhute told news agency Press Trust of India.



According to the weather department forecast, the next few days are likely to be hot in Mumbai, with the temperatures likely to hover around the 41 degrees Celsius mark. The weather station in Mumbai is situated at Santacruz.



"A low-level inversion led to a spike in temperatures. The easterly winds don't let the sea breeze effect to set in, which is why the temperatures rise," a MeT department official explained.



The weather department has cautioned about a very hot summer this year in most parts of central and north India. In fact, in a report just three weeks ago, the weather office warned about "normal to above normal heat wave conditions" in central India.



(With inputs from PTI)





