Mumbai Receives Light Rain, No Water-Logging Reported

Mumbai witnessed an incident-free Tuesday with no report of water-logging from any part of the city and public transport functioning smoothly.

While the Met department had predicted heavy rains for Tuesday, the island city and suburbs witnessed light and intermittent showers throughout the day.

Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded rainfall of 21.8 mm and Santacruz 25.5 mm from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Colaba observatory represents south Mumbai and Santacruz the suburbs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said suburbs in eastern Mumbai recorded 44 mm rainfall and the western suburbs 35 mm.

Mumbai has so far received 72.76 per cent average rainfall of the season till Tuesday morning.

"No untoward incident was reported in the city. There have been no reports of water-logging either," a BMC official said, adding that all local trains and BEST buses ran smoothly.

Mumbai and its suburbs, Thane, Palghar and Pune had received rainfall in excess of the normal average between June 1 and July 24.

Suburbs of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai had received heavy downpour on more than one occasions last week.

Heavy rains in neighbouring Thane district had caused water-logging in many areas on Friday and Saturday.

