Heavy Rain In Mumbai Triggers Water-Logging, Traffic Jams In Some Parts

Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas. Moderate to heavy rain, as part of a pre-monsoon spell, will continue for two to three hours, private weather-monitoring agency Skymet said at 10 pm.
People shared images and videos on social media and "#MumbaiRains" was the top Twitter trend in India on Saturday evening.
Change the Statement.....- Saurabh (@IamSaurabh12) June 2, 2018
Heavily Raining
Its Thane Stn...#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/e8mMitav05
Monsoon clouds over the Mumbai skyline! #MumbaiRains#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/INqs3UaaVS- Rajita Bagga (@RajitaBagga) June 2, 2018
#MumbaiRains- rg (@thookpatti) June 2, 2018
Heavy water logging on JVLR, near LNT junction bridge
Monsoon rains hit the Kerala on Tuesday a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the weather office said
My train is stuck on the Vashi bridge, which is surrounded by sea and it's raining so heavily and thundering and lightning and I am really scared for my life! What if this bridge breaks? OMG #MumbaiRains- Shweta Sunny (@shwetamathew) June 2, 2018
Mumbai struggles each year to cope during annual monsoon rains. Unprecedented floods killed more than 500 people in the city in 2005.