Heavy Rain In Mumbai Triggers Water-Logging, Traffic Jams In Some Parts

Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas in what was among the first showers of this monsoon.

Mumbai | | Updated: June 02, 2018 22:23 IST
Mumbai rains: Heavy rains slowed down the evening rush hour traffic on Saturday

Mumbai:  Heavy rain caused water-logging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai, slowing down the evening rush hour commuters on Saturday, while many residents welcomed the respite from the sweltering summer.

Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas. Moderate to heavy rain, as part of a pre-monsoon spell, will continue for two to three hours, private weather-monitoring agency Skymet said at 10 pm.

People shared images and videos on social media and "#MumbaiRains" was the top Twitter trend in India on Saturday evening.Monsoon rains hit the Kerala on Tuesday a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the weather office said

"The southwest monsoon has set in over the southern state of Kerala, three days ahead of its normal date," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

Mumbai struggles each year to cope during annual monsoon rains. Unprecedented floods killed more than 500 people in the city in 2005.

