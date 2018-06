Heavy Rain In Mumbai Triggers Water-Logging, Traffic Jams In Some Parts

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains slowed down the evening rush hour traffic on Saturday

#MumbaiRains

Heavy water logging on JVLR, near LNT junction bridge - rg (@thookpatti) June 2, 2018

My train is stuck on the Vashi bridge, which is surrounded by sea and it's raining so heavily and thundering and lightning and I am really scared for my life! What if this bridge breaks? OMG #MumbaiRains - Shweta Sunny (@shwetamathew) June 2, 2018

Heavy rain caused water-logging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai, slowing down the evening rush hour commuters on Saturday, while many residents welcomed the respite from the sweltering summer.Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas. Moderate to heavy rain, as part of a pre-monsoon spell, will continue for two to three hours, private weather-monitoring agency Skymet said at 10 pm.People shared images and videos on social media and "#MumbaiRains" was the top Twitter trend in India on Saturday evening.Monsoon rains hit the Kerala on Tuesday a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the weather office said "The southwest monsoon has set in over the southern state of Kerala, three days ahead of its normal date," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.Mumbai struggles each year to cope during annual monsoon rains. Unprecedented floods killed more than 500 people in the city in 2005.