Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, Traffic Congestion Reported In Some Parts

Mumbai: Heavy rains coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and the neighbouring areas on Saturday. While the onset of the monsoons in Mumbai was said to be from June 10, the Indian Meteorological Department had hinted at an early arrival. Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas in what was among the first showers of this monsoon.
Monsoon rains hit the southern state of Kerala a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the country's weather office said.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Mumbai Rains:
Skymet has said that the Mumbai rains are likely to continue for 2-3 hours.
- SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 2, 2018
#MumbaiRains: Moderate to heavy rains lashing #Mumbai. Pre #Monsoon#rains to continue for 2-3 hours. @RidlrMUM@MumbaiMirrorpic.twitter.com/VBj7XNVL7j
Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rain In Mumbai Triggers Water-Logging, Traffic Jams In Some Parts
Heavy rain caused water-logging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai, slowing down the evening rush hour traffic on Saturday, while many residents welcomed the respite from the sweltering summer.
Heavy rain caused water-logging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai, slowing down the evening rush hour traffic on Saturday, while many residents welcomed the respite from the sweltering summer.
Many residents welcome the rains and the respite it'd provide from heat.
- GAYATRI (@GayatriJethani) June 2, 2018
Finally the wait is over #MumbaiRains
Happy Monsoon .... pic.twitter.com/kaehkVg85I
People were seen sharing images and videos on Twitter about Mumbai rains. #MumbaiRains was one of the top trends on Twitter.
No more content
Comments