Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, Traffic Congestion Reported In Some Parts

Pre-monsoon showers coupled with winds lashed several parts of the city.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Mumbai Rains:

Heavy rains coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and the neighbouring areas on Saturday. While the onset of the monsoons in Mumbai was said to be from June 10, the Indian Meteorological Department had hinted at an early arrival. Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas in what was among the first showers of this monsoon.Monsoon rains hit the southern state of Kerala a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the country's weather office said.