Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai, Traffic Congestion Reported In Some Parts

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rain caused water-logging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai, while many residents welcomed the respite from the sweltering summer.

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: June 02, 2018 22:20 IST
Pre-monsoon showers coupled with winds lashed several parts of the city.

Mumbai:  Heavy rains coupled with strong winds lashed several parts of Mumbai and the neighbouring areas on Saturday. While the onset of the monsoons in Mumbai was said to be from June 10, the Indian Meteorological Department had hinted at an early arrival. Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas in what was among the first showers of this monsoon.

Monsoon rains hit the southern state of Kerala a few days earlier than normal on Tuesday, the country's weather office said.
 

Here are the LIVE Updates of Mumbai Rains:




Jun 02, 2018
22:20 (IST)
Skymet has said that the Mumbai rains are likely to continue for 2-3 hours.
Jun 02, 2018
22:17 (IST)
These rains mark the onset of Mumbai monsoons.

Jun 02, 2018
22:15 (IST)
Heavy rain caused water-logging and traffic jams in parts of Mumbai, slowing down the evening rush hour traffic on Saturday, while many residents welcomed the respite from the sweltering summer.
Jun 02, 2018
22:09 (IST)
Many residents welcome the rains and the respite it'd provide from heat.
Jun 02, 2018
22:06 (IST)
People were seen sharing images and videos on Twitter about Mumbai rains. #MumbaiRains was one of the top trends on Twitter.


Jun 02, 2018
21:56 (IST)
Thunderstorm and strong winds accompanied rainfall in many areas of Mumbai in what was among the first showers of this monsoon.
