Mumbai Police Gears For Rush On New Year's Eve, Issues Traffic Advisory

The countdown for 2023 has already begun and the Mumbai Police is all geared up for the new year. To ensure smooth movement of traffic on New Year's Eve in Mumbai, the police have issued a set of advisories for commuters.

The new year celebrations are expected to return to full swing, following curbs for the last two years.

Mumbai police are set to deploy 11,500 security personnel along with the State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at key locations in the city to manage rush on the road, reported news agency PTI.

Over 10,000 police constables,1,500 officers and the Deputy Commissioner of Police along with seven Additional Commissioners will be part of the security deployments for the new year, the report added.

With the expectation of people gathering at the Worli Sea Face, Mumbai has declared the nearby areas as no parking zone from December 21 to January 1. As per the traffic advisory, all types of motor vehicles shall be prohibited from Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Junction (Mela Junction) to JK Kapoor Chowk on both north and southbound roads.

To ensure strict checking of drink and drive cases, Mumbai Traffic Police is also set to bring breath analyser machines back. The use breath analyzer tests were stopped by the government owing to the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An additional 3000 -3500 personnel will also be deployed by Navi Mumbai police to manage the new year's rush, reported news agency ANI.

“Navi Mumbai Police's security arrangements are going to be good for the new year's eve celebrations. Around 3000-3500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner," Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He appealed to citizens to not compromise on their road safety during their celebration.