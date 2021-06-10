On Camera, 2 Women Fall In Manhole In Water-Logged Mumbai

Mumbai: BMC said necessary replacement of manholes is being done

Two women fell into an uncovered manhole within minutes in the Bhandup area of Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Wednesday. Luckily, both escaped unhurt. A video of the incident has gone viral.

The video clip shows a woman walking on a water-logged pavement amid heavy rains. Suddenly, she fell into the open manhole, which she couldn't spot as it was filled with water. Within minutes, another woman fell into the manhole.

After social media users slammed Mumbai's civic body, BMC, for the lapse, it said the manhole has been covered.

WATCH | Two women narrowly escape drowning after they fall into an open manhole in Mumbai's Bhandup. pic.twitter.com/AcqQPCnsio — NDTV (@ndtv) June 10, 2021

"Manholes are inspected and repaired as part of pre-monsoon work. However, after yesterday's heavy rains, the corporation is once again inspecting all the roads and manholes," the civic body said in a statement.

"Necessary replacement of manholes is being done. Strict instructions were given by the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velarasu to the concerned departments," it added.

Mumbai, the country's commercial capital, is notorious for water-logging during the monsoon season.