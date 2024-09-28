Mumbai On Alert After Agencies Flag Terror Threat, Security Tightened

File photo

The police in Mumbai have stepped up security in crowded areas after central agencies alerted about a possible terror threat.

According to police sources, security arrangements have been ramped up at many religious places and other crowded places in Mumbai.

Police personnel have also been told to conduct "mock drills" at religious and crowded places, sources said.

The DCPs (Deputy Commissioner Of Police) of the city have also been asked to pay special attention to security arrangements in their respective zones.

Sources also said that temples in the city have been instructed to remain alert and report any suspicious activity as a precautionary measure.

Police on Friday also conducted a mock drill in the crowded Crawford Market area, which houses two famous religious sites.

Officials, however, said it was a security drill ahead of the festive season.

Mumbai, which celebrated the 10-day "Ganesh Chaturthi" festival this month, is now preparing for Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra state assembly are also likely to be held in November.