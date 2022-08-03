'Smoking Companions' Kill 12-Year-Old In Mumbai's Mira Road

Mayank's neighbours suspect the involvement of a drug mafia

Two unemployed youths have been arrested for killing a 12-year-old boy in Mumbai and later demanding a ransom from his mother, officials said today.

The incident has been reported from Mira Road in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the two accused took Mayank to an isolated spot in Waliv on the pretext of going for a smoke and later killed him.

They then dumped his body near a highway and called his mother, demanding a ransom.

The boy was spotted smoking with the suspects several times in the past, officials said.

When he did not return home till late night, his family registered a complaint with the police. Based on the ransom calls made to Mayank's mother, police tracked down the accused and arrested them.

They later confessed to killing Mayank. The boy's body was recovered by the police from Waliv.

Mayank's neighbours suspect the involvement of a drug mafia in the crime.