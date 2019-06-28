Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall Expected To Continue, Road Traffic Hit

Mumbai's Andheri and Santacruz areas received the first spell of monsoon showers on Wednesday

Several parts of Mumbai today reported waterlogging and flooding as heavy rain lashed the city. The morning showers led to traffic congestion in some areas, including Western express highway and Dharavi. Local trains and flight operation, however, have not been disrupted.

Rains are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. Sky is likely to remain cloudy the entire day and parts of the city will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Minimum and maximum temperatures of the city hovered at 24 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius, respectively, with relative humidity around 88 per cent.

Mumbai's Andheri and Santacruz areas received the first spell of monsoon showers on Wednesday, a day after onset of the south-west monsoon was announced in Maharashtra. The monsoon showers have brought heavy showers in Nashik district, where two persons, including a teenage girl, have died in rain-related incidents.

Here are the live updates of rains and weather forecast from Mumbai:

